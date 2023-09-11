Waiver Wire Week 2: Jordan Love, Gus Edwards, Puka Nacua Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 2: Jordan Love, Gus Edwards, Puka Nacua Highlight Pickups to KnowSeptember 11, 2023
The opening week of the 2023 NFL season hasn't fully finished, but with just one game left on the docket—Monday night's collision between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets—there are no shortage of takeaways already at our disposal.
We aren't here to peddle in way-too-early hot takes, but rather to spotlight unheralded players who appear worth adding to your fantasy football roster.
The following trio of potential pickups opened eyes and answered questions this weekend in a way that could give them season-long fantasy relevance.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
A date with the Chicago Bears set up an intriguing runway for the start of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay. Still, favorable matchups only mean so much unless a player seizes the opportunity.
Love did just that—despite operating without his presumed top target in second-year wideout Christian Watson, who missed the contest with a hamstring injury.
While Love only completed 15 passes (on 27 attempts), he still managed to post 245 yards and three touchdowns. He twice connected on scoring strikes to wide receiver Romeo Doubs and threw another to running back Aaron Jones.
Love's defensive challenges will increase going forward, but so too will the quality of his playmakers. Between Watson's return and the maturation of rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (three catches for 50 yards), Love should have no shortage of capable pass-catchers.
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Injuries might be, objectively speaking, the absolute worst, but they do open doors in the fantasy world.
They are, in fact, the primary basis for this recommendation, as J.K. Dobbins' unfortunate Achilles tear created an opening in this backfield that Gus Edwards seems primed to fill.
Now, it's worth noting that Edwards has competition for the role in Justice Hill, who tallied two of Baltimore's three scores Sunday. It's also worth noting he posted just nine rushing yards on eight carries. It's also also worth noting started three of four drives after Dobbins' injury, which might be the best indicator of how the Ravens will handle this position going forward.
Edwards isn't a pass-catcher, which limits his value in PPR leagues, but his physical play style should net him a lot of short-yardage opportunities and could extend his workload since he's a better pass-blocker than Hill. Edwards has delivered a healthy 5.1 yards per carry in his career. If he maintains that efficiency while seeing a sizable increase in volume, he could emerge as a weekly starter in fantasy leagues.
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua quietly built a bit of buzz in the lead up to his first NFL season. Still, as a fifth-round rookie, it wasn't entirely certain what that buzz would amount to.
Turns out, it could be quite a lot.
Nacua emerged as the go-to option for Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp out of the mix, garnering a team-high 15 targets. He turned those chances into 10 receptions for 119 yards and could have had an even bigger outing if not for a few drops and one overthrow by Stafford that could have been a long touchdown play.
Nacua isn't the fleetest of foot, but he has the athleticism, physicality and ball skills to consistently come down with contested catches. If he already has the trust of Stafford, that could be huge, as Kupp's hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve and will therefore cost him at least this season's first four outings.