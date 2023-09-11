X

NFL

    Damar Hamlin Listed as Inactive for Bills vs. Aaron Rodgers, Jets in Week 1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 26: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts in the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The regular-season return of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will have to wait at least another week, as he was among his team's inactives for the season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Tonight's inactives. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/bAHERMXFUb">pic.twitter.com/bAHERMXFUb</a>

    That confirms a report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who previously reported Hamlin would be a "healthy inactive" for Monday's game. He added the third-year defensive back "could be back on the playing field for Buffalo in the coming weeks."

    Many wondered whether Hamlin's NFL career was over after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game last year against the Cincinnati Bengals. Having been cleared to resume football activities in April, he appeared in all three of Buffalo's preseason games and finished with 10 tackles.

    Head coach Sean McDermott reflected that it was "remarkable" simply to see the 25-year-old back on the field.

    "It's a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point," McDermott told reporters. "I know there's a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith."

    Making the Bills' 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 was another big step in Hamlin's comeback. In the team's unofficial depth chart, he's listed as the backup to Micah Hyde.

    For now, though, it looks like Buffalo intends to lean a little more on Cam Lewis, who can line up as a safety or nickelback in the secondary.