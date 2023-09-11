Cowboys' Micah Parsons: We Showed We're NFL's 'Best Defense' in 40-0 Win vs. Giants

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons thought his team sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL with Sunday's dominant 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

"I think we're making a statement that we've been trying to make: We're the best defense in the National Football League," he told reporters after the game.

Dallas held New York to 171 total yards and 2.6 yards per play. The defense sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones seven times and forced three turnovers. In addition, the Cowboys' first points came on a blocked field goal.

After you compile all of the numbers, they certainly make for a compelling statement.

When discussing the Cowboys' contender credentials, Dak Prescott is often the first variable that comes to mind. But the focus on the veteran quarterback overlooks how defense may be the thing that carries the franchise over the top.

Parsons is perhaps the early favorite for Defensive Player of the Year after earning his second straight All-Pro nod. DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs were both Pro Bowlers in 2022. Going from Anthony Brown to Stephon Gilmore at cornerback opposite Diggs should be a net upgrade.

Managing to hold onto defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a bit of a surprise, too, because he probably could've returned to the head-coaching ranks if he had wanted.

Week 1 is ripe for overreactions, but maybe this is the year the Cowboys' long championship drought ends because this defense is potentially special.