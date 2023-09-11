3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 1 Win vs. BroncosSeptember 11, 2023
3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 1 Win vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders swept their two-game season series against the Denver Broncos in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. And on Sunday, they again took down their AFC West rival to open the 2023 NFL campaign.
Las Vegas held on for a 17-16 victory at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 1, spoiling Sean Payton's debut as Broncos head coach. In doing so, the Raiders extended their win streak against their division foe to seven.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw a go-ahead six-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with six minutes and 34 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and Las Vegas held on from there. That score marked the first time the team had put points on the board since early in the second quarter.
Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' Week 1 win.
Garoppolo Impresses with Leadership in Debut
In his first game for Las Vegas, Garoppolo again showed why he's so valuable to have under center late in close games. His go-ahead touchdown pass marked the 11th game-winning drive of his NFL career, which has now spanned 10 years and three teams.
The Broncos had pushed their lead to 16-10 on Wil Lutz's 24-yard field goal with 8:54 remaining in the contest. But the Raiders immediately responded by marching 75 yards in six plays over only 2:20, with the Garoppolo-to-Meyers connection capping the key scoring drive.
"That's Jimmy, he's got great mental toughness," Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters. "Love his grit. Love his toughness."
Those traits are some of the reasons why the Raiders signed the 31-year-old to a three-year, $72.75 million contract over the offseason. That could be money well spent if he ends up leading the team to more victories.
Meyers Enjoys Strong 1st Showing Before Early Exit
Garoppolo wasn't the only main offensive contributor making his Raiders debut on Sunday. So was Meyers, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots before signing a three-year, $33 million deal over the offseason.
The 26-year-old never quite reached his full potential in New England, but that could change in Las Vegas, especially after his stellar first showing. He led the team with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score.
However, Meyers didn't make it to the end of his first game with the Raiders. He exited late in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit, which led to him being evaluated for a concussion.
While it's possible he may not suit up next week, it's clear he should be a force for Las Vegas when he is on the field. He could turn into a primary receiving option alongside Davante Adams, further strengthening a Raiders offense that could thrive with Garoppolo at the helm.
Solid Defensive Showing Powered by Crosby
Denver had a 13-10 lead at halftime courtesy of a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half.
However, Lutz's fourth-quarter field goal marked the Broncos' only points following the break as the Raiders' defense did a tremendous job of shutting them down late.
While being limited to 260 total yards, Denver had only three possessions in the second half, one of which resulted in a missed field goal and another that was a three-and-out with a punt. That allowed Las Vegas to put away its first win of the season.
Maxx Crosby was the anchor for the Raiders' defense in the unit's strong showing. The 26-year-old defensive end recorded five tackles and one of the team's two sacks, with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery notching the other.
If Las Vegas' defense can carry over the momentum from its strong finish on Sunday, then it could allow the unit to keep having success. But so far, it's off to a good start, as Denver wasn't able to amount much of anything after its two early TDs.