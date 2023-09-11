3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 1 Win vs. Broncos

0 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders swept their two-game season series against the Denver Broncos in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. And on Sunday, they again took down their AFC West rival to open the 2023 NFL campaign.

Las Vegas held on for a 17-16 victory at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 1, spoiling Sean Payton's debut as Broncos head coach. In doing so, the Raiders extended their win streak against their division foe to seven.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a go-ahead six-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with six minutes and 34 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and Las Vegas held on from there. That score marked the first time the team had put points on the board since early in the second quarter.

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' Week 1 win.