3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 Loss vs. Eagles

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After spotting the Philadelphia Eagles 16 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots did a tremendous job of battling back and keeping their 2023 season opener interesting. But they were still unsuccessful in their quest to upset the NFC champions.

The Patriots fell 25-20 at Gillette Stadium, beginning the new campaign with a competitive loss. It's the third straight year they have lost their season opener.

New England quarterback Mac Jones threw a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to cut Philadelphia's lead to two points ahead of halftime. But the Eagles scored nine points to open the second half and effectively put the game away.

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots' Week 1 loss.