3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 1 Win vs. Steelers

It's tough for NFL teams to go out and play close to perfect in Week 1. But that's about what the San Francisco 49ers did on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers dominated in all three facets of the game as they cruised to a 30-7 season-opening road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. It was a strong first impression for San Francisco, which reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

After the Steelers went three-and-out on the game's first drive, the 49ers capitalized by scoring on their initial possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Brock Purdy's 8-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk with 9 minutes and 29 seconds to go in the opening quarter. San Francisco built a 20-point lead by midway through the second quarter and led the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways' from the 49ers' Week 1 win.