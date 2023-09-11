3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 1 Loss vs. Packers

0 of 3

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Eventually, the Chicago Bears should begin to have better results against the Green Bay Packers. That day did not come Sunday.

The Bears were again bested by their NFC North rival in their opening contest of the 2023 NFL season, falling 38-20 to the Packers at Soldier Field. It was the ninth straight time that Green Bay has defeated Chicago, which owns only one win over the Packers in the past 15 meetings between the two teams.

Green Bay jumped out to a 7-0 lead shortly after the midway point of the first quarter and led the entire way. Chicago didn't get into the end zone until the final minute of the third quarter, at which point the Packers had already pulled away.

Here are three takeaways from the Bears' Week 1 loss.