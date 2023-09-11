Giants' Daniel Jones: 40-0 Loss to Cowboys Not Who 'We're Capable of Being'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants were completely dominated from the start in a historic 40-0 blowout loss at home in MetLife Stadium, an extremely disappointing way to begin a season that had such high expectations.

Jones was particularly bad as he was under constant siege from Dallas' litany of pass-rushing options, namely Micah Parsons. He was sacked seven times and completed just 15 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions.

"This wasn't our best game, there's no doubt about it," Jones said postgame. "This wasn't who we're capable of being. We've got to show that. We've got to put that on the field and play that way."

After receiving a massive, four-year, $160 million deal this offseason and being surrounded with some new offensive weapons, the expectation was that Jones would take another leap forward after his career year in 2022.

Instead, it resulted in even more questions being asked of him and the rest of the offensive unit, particularly his offensive line.

But New York also got dominated in the other two facets of the game as well with Dallas still finishing with 265 yards of total offense and scoring a touchdown off a blocked field goal attempt to start the game.

Jones and the Giants will hope to turn things around next week against the lowly Arizona Cardinals and get their season back on track.