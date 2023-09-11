Dolphins' Tyreek Hill After 215-Yard, 2-TD Game: I Feel Like 'Nobody Can Guard Me'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

After his dominant performance in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill's confidence is at an all-time high.

Hill recorded 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dolphins secure a 36-34 victory. After the game, he told reporters he feels unstoppable.

"I always feel like nobody can guard me," Hill said. "As a competitor, I feel like you can ask anybody in our room, they'll say the same thing. Can't nobody guard me, or them. I just feel like that's just the competitive mindset."

Hill has been one of the best receivers in the league for quite some time, but his connection with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to have become even more lethal.

The seven-time Pro Bowler set career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 yards in their first year together last season. If Sunday's game is any indication, Hill can surpass those numbers by a wide margin this year.

The Dolphins will look to keep the momentum going next week when they meet the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.