    Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Wow Fans as Dolphins Beat Justin Herbert, Chargers

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 11, 2023

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said last month he wants to become the first NFL receiver to rack up 2,000 receiving yards.

    After recording 215 yards in the Dolphins' 36-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill is on pace to surpass that goal by more than 1,600 yards by the end of the 2023 season.

    Hill's dialed-in game helped quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throw for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

    TUA TO TYREEK FOR THE SCORE 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/VEzP9Bgj1A">pic.twitter.com/VEzP9Bgj1A</a>

    TUA TO TYREEK AGAIN 😱 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/NI39qn2PnU">pic.twitter.com/NI39qn2PnU</a>

    Tua Tagovailoa: 466 passing yards, 3 TDs<br>Tyreek Hill: 215 yards, 2 TDs<br><br>Unreal. <a href="https://t.co/bguezLDOt3">pic.twitter.com/bguezLDOt3</a>

    Hill finished the outing with the third-most receiving yards ever recorded in a Week 1 game.

    Tyreek Hill is worth every penny. Every single one

    Tyreek Hill is truly a special, special receiver, best in the league for my money. Blend of speed and physicality are unmatched. Can run go routes or goal-line fades and win at any catchpoint. Unreal.

    Tyreek Hill<br><br>10 catches, 211 yards, 1 TD <br><br>🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Tyreek Hill is the best on the planet dawg lmao. No one touching cheetah 🐆🐆🐆

    Another week of Tyreek Hill being the best on the field

    Tyreek Hill. Big players show up in big games, nuff said. One of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

    Kansas City trading Tyreek Hill, continues to age like milk.

    Tagovailoa also made history. He recorded the most passing yards completed by a quarterback in a season opener since Tom Brady in 2011 and the fourth-most in NFL history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    That was just an awesome, awesome play by Tua in such a high leverage moment.

    Tua is having one of the best games of his career. Dude is shredding.

    Back in 2020 when we drafted Tua I envisioned games like today. I could see the 400+ yard come back wins. Great to see it coming to fruition.

    These historic performances left fans excited to continue watching the connection between Hill and Tagovailoa.

    That Tua to Tyreek Hill Connection is actually Generational I needa See a Full Season of it

    A Dan Marino-esq performance from Tua. A Mark Clayton-esq performance from Tyreek. Watch out NFL.

    Tua ➡️ Tyreek…get used to it!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Given Tagovailoa's injury history, including concussion issues so severe they led him to consider retirement prior to this season, Dolphins fans will keep their fingers crossed that this dominant duo is able to stay healthy in 2023.

    On the other side of the field, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finished the night with 228 passing yards and one touchdown.