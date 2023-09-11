Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Wow Fans as Dolphins Beat Justin Herbert, Chargers

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said last month he wants to become the first NFL receiver to rack up 2,000 receiving yards.

After recording 215 yards in the Dolphins' 36-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill is on pace to surpass that goal by more than 1,600 yards by the end of the 2023 season.

Hill's dialed-in game helped quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throw for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Hill finished the outing with the third-most receiving yards ever recorded in a Week 1 game.

Tagovailoa also made history. He recorded the most passing yards completed by a quarterback in a season opener since Tom Brady in 2011 and the fourth-most in NFL history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

These historic performances left fans excited to continue watching the connection between Hill and Tagovailoa.

Given Tagovailoa's injury history, including concussion issues so severe they led him to consider retirement prior to this season, Dolphins fans will keep their fingers crossed that this dominant duo is able to stay healthy in 2023.

On the other side of the field, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finished the night with 228 passing yards and one touchdown.