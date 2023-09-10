Odell Beckham Jr.: Ravens Offense Was an 'Undercooked Appetizer' in Win over Texans

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had quite the reference to describe the team's offense during its 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Beckham referred to the unit as an "undercooked appetizer" that is capable of even more going forward.

"It was an undercooked appetizer," Beckham said. "It wasn't necessarily what none of us wanted."



Beckham praised rookie Zay Flowers' performance and said the team worked really hard and will learn from any mistakes made. He also said he expected more from his personal performance but was thankful to leave the game healthy.

The analogy comes as the offense produced three touchdowns but none came from the aerial attack. Running back Justice Hill scored two while tailback J.K. Dobbins had the other before leaving the game with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Beckham had two catches on three targets and had 37 yards. While this may be a modest day by his standards, it was his first regular-season action since Super Bowl LVI and that should surely be considered a win.

Flowers was the team's top receiver as he had nine catches for 73 yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 17-22 for 169 yards and an interception.

The Ravens had 268 yards of total offense and it is clear that the team is capable of much more than that. As Beckham and Flowers grow more integrated into the offense and tight end Mark Andrews returns to the lineup, the chances for more explosion for the Ravens offense should be plentiful.

The Ravens will still take the Week 1 victory and will hope to improve to 2-0 in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.