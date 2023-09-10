49ers' Nick Bosa Says Brock Purdy 'Shut Up Some Haters' in Blowout Win Over Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

If there were questions regarding Brock Purdy and his ability to lead the San Francisco 49ers this season, they were quickly wiped away following the team's season-opening blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Purdy and the offense shone all afternoon in the 30-7 victory and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa was quick to pull up the receipts to back up his quarterback.

"Purdy shut some haters up," Bosa said postgame.

Purdy went out and completed 19 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns—both to Brandon Aiyuk—on his way to a 111.3 quarterback rating. He picked up right where he left off last season when he went down in the NFC Championship and remains undefeated as a starter in the regular season.

There was a lot of dialogue regarding Kyle Shanahan's decision to name Purdy the starter over former top-three pick Trey Lance, who was later traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Purdy has proven that he may be more than a half season wonder and that he may be capable of once again leading a squad that has high Super Bowl aspirations.

As for Bosa, the new $170 million man got his season off to a solid start as well as he terrorized Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' backfield. He got two tackles in the win.