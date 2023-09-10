Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Browns Loss Frustrating Because We Got Beat by 'Some Elves'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was not happy with the Bengals losing 24-3 Sunday to a Cleveland Browns team he described as "elves" three days prior.

"It's frustrating because I called their ass elves, and we just lost to some elves," Chase said after the game, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

When asked if was prepared for potential blowback stemming from the comment, Chase said, "What blowback? If they got a problem with me saying something I'm saying right now, they soft."

Chase went 5-of-9 for 39 yards Sunday, accounting for almost half of quarterback Joe Burrow's career-low 82 passing yards in the loss.

The Browns have now won six of their last seven matchups with the Bengals dating back to September 2020.

