X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Hyped by NFL Fans as a 'Winner' vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 10, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms-up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    A six-point deficit with seven minutes left on the clock wasn't enough to faze Jimmy Garoppolo in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.

    Garoppolo led a game-winning drive in the final minutes of Sunday's Week 1 clash with the Denver Broncos to earn the trust of Raiders fans with a 17-16 comeback win.

    Although viewers were concerned after Garoppolo appeared to be shaken up following a collision early in the first quarter, the quarterback recovered to connect with Jakobi Meyers for his first passing touchdown in silver and black less than one minute of play time later.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jimmy G finds Jakobi Meyers for the TD 🏴‍☠️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/RZmRvPPyK6">pic.twitter.com/RZmRvPPyK6</a>

    Garoppolo's resiliency impressed fans who immediately began comparing their new quarterback to nine-year franchise signal-caller Derek Carr.

    CJ Errickson @CJE_NFL

    Jimmy G showing more heart scrambling than a certain someone ever did

    Inez @inezjessel

    Some of you Raiders fans really tried saying Carr was better than Jimmy G for 5 years lmao

    ☠️Jacob⚪️⚫️ Beaulieu☠️ @JacobBeaulieu

    Jimmy g already playing better than Carr

    Johnny Johnstar @YoungGod823

    Jimmy G is actually better than carr lol he just can't stay healthy

    After touchdown passes from Russell Wilson in the final minute of the first and second quarters, the Broncos headed into the final seven minutes of play with a six-point advantage.

    Garoppolo didn't let that stand for long.

    NFL @NFL

    Jimmy 🎯!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/H9rlLTH6TC">pic.twitter.com/H9rlLTH6TC</a>

    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Hyped by NFL Fans as a 'Winner' vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    With 3 timeouts to spare, this play secured the W for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/vTsVOQVmXt">https://t.co/vTsVOQVmXt</a>

    That game-winning drive, and the run for the first down in the critical final minutes, earned Garoppolo praise for his role in grinding out the Raiders' one-point victory.

    CS🔰 @tenosmith

    I'll take Jimmy G's ugly wins over the pretty losses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Kings @Drkingsbruh

    LMAO JIMMY G SPECIAL HE FINDS A WAY TO WIN 😂😂😂

    ColdAsIce 🥶 @_c0ldAsIce_

    Jimmy G wins games 🤷🏿‍♂️. Ugly win but I'll take it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JustWinBaby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JustWinBaby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    Gabe Camarillo @gabecamarillo_

    Jimmy G doesn't dazzle but he just wins games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Nick Leach @NickLeachShow

    Jimmy G just knows how to win football games

    Darnell Smith @Darnell_Smith95

    Y'all better stop sleeping on Jimmy G! He's a winner!

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Dang on Jimmy G!! Just like a dependable vehicle. Needs maintenance from time to time, but parts are affordable. Everyone is always working for more money to upgrade from him, but he gets you from point A to B safely.

    ‎Dev. @DevLaSoul

    Jimmy G certified winner!

    The Raiders Daily @TheRaidersDaily

    Jimmy G is a winner. That's a QB not scared right there.<br>That defense needs some work but the offense will only get better. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> beat Broncos (and refs) again.

    Just Blog Baby @JustBlogBaby

    Jimmy G = Winner

    Evan Fox @evanfoxy

    Jimmy G just wins games

    Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve

    Jimmy G just wins

    Garoppolo finished his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers having won seven of his 10 starts, while the Raiders ended the year with a 6-11 overall record. Raiders fans will hope Garoppolo can continue putting Las Vegas in the win column as the team looks to return to the postseason in 2023.