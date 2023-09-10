Colts' Anthony Richardson Impresses Fans in 1st NFL Start Despite Loss to Jaguars

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson has officially arrived.

The 2023 No. 4 pick made his professional debut for the Indianapolis Colts as the team took on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts were without star running back Jonathan Taylor and also had backups Zack Moss and Evan Hull out of commission as well.

That meant that Richardson was perhaps the team's top option in the ground game and he showed why in the first half.

The touchdown went along with 10 carries for 40 yards as he led the team in rushing. He also had a solid day in the aerial attack, going 24-37 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The pick came at a tough time, as Richardson was attempting to lead the Colts down the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars took a 24-21 lead. The Jaguars would score on the ensuing drive, but Richardson would lead the Colts all the way to the goal line when they got it back.

Unfortunately, he would be shaken up after scrambling for a few yards and his day would be over.

Gardner Minshew would come in relief but the Colts couldn't score, losing 31-21 in the process.

Despite the loss, fans on social media praised Richardson's effort and exclaimed that he had the strongest game among the three rookie starters in the NFL.

Despite the loss, it appears that Richardson could be a very formidable foe for the foreseeable future. He will have an opportunity to face another 2023 first round rookie quarterback for his next game as the Colts will travel to face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 2.