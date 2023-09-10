X

NFL

    Colts' Anthony Richardson Impresses Fans in 1st NFL Start Despite Loss to Jaguars

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the football after running for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Anthony Richardson has officially arrived.

    The 2023 No. 4 pick made his professional debut for the Indianapolis Colts as the team took on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts were without star running back Jonathan Taylor and also had backups Zack Moss and Evan Hull out of commission as well.

    That meant that Richardson was perhaps the team's top option in the ground game and he showed why in the first half.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Anthony Richardson FIRST career TD 🙌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/V10XRKPnaq">pic.twitter.com/V10XRKPnaq</a>

    The touchdown went along with 10 carries for 40 yards as he led the team in rushing. He also had a solid day in the aerial attack, going 24-37 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

    The pick came at a tough time, as Richardson was attempting to lead the Colts down the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars took a 24-21 lead. The Jaguars would score on the ensuing drive, but Richardson would lead the Colts all the way to the goal line when they got it back.

    Unfortunately, he would be shaken up after scrambling for a few yards and his day would be over.

    Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070

    Richardson walks off. Not going into the blue tent.<br><br>Fans cheering his debut. <a href="https://t.co/LzMgq8QY1t">https://t.co/LzMgq8QY1t</a>

    Gardner Minshew would come in relief but the Colts couldn't score, losing 31-21 in the process.

    Despite the loss, fans on social media praised Richardson's effort and exclaimed that he had the strongest game among the three rookie starters in the NFL.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Anthony Richardson's a guy.<br><br>Certified. <br><br>Colts are back.<br><br>Let's GOOOOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/PTA0HSqIQ1">pic.twitter.com/PTA0HSqIQ1</a>

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    I am very impressed with Anthony Richardson so far

    Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis

    As suspected, Shane Steichen is doing a really good job of supporting Anthony Richardson with his system. Richardson has been accurate as well. 15 of 19 so far.

    Patrick K. Flowers @PatrickKFlowers

    Anthony Richardson making the Colts offense look passable without Jonathan Taylor there is why they drafted him and started him out of the gates.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Anthony Richardson with a really strong debut. Fun to watch him play. Wish they would allow Johnathan Taylor to play this Offense would really be rolling!

    KayMac @KLee04

    Me watching Anthony Richardson have a game <a href="https://t.co/QtXD1nIEPP">pic.twitter.com/QtXD1nIEPP</a>

    WestCoastL1fe @Westcoastl1fe

    Anthony Richardson is going to be just fine. He looked the best out of the three.

    Despite the loss, it appears that Richardson could be a very formidable foe for the foreseeable future. He will have an opportunity to face another 2023 first round rookie quarterback for his next game as the Colts will travel to face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 2.