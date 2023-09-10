MLB Playoff Standings 2023: Latest Picture, Projected Bracket and Races to Watch

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With just a few weeks remaining in the MLB regular season, the race for a spot in the postseason is burning up at the moment with several teams well in the fight to keep their seasons alive.

With the exception of the NL East, where the Atlanta Braves have absolutely dominated, nearly every single division in both leagues are still tightly contested and will be closely monitored as the season comes to a close.

It's been a season full of pleasant surprises as some young teams have come of age and are looking to be serious players in the postseason like the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

And with it being one of the most riveting seasons in recent memory, there's sure to be plenty of more twists and turns in the playoff picture before it's all said done.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture as of Sept. 10 as well as the full division standings and a preview of some races to look out for the rest of the way.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (90-52), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Houston Astros (82-62), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (75-68) vs. No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays (80-63)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) vs. No. 5 seed Seattle Mariners (79-64)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (93-49), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodger (87-55), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) vs. No. 5 seed Chicago Cubs (77-67)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles: 90-52

2. Tampa Bay Rays: 88-56; 3 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 80-63; 10.5 GB

4. Boston Red Sox: 73-70; 17.5 GB

5. New York Yankees: 71-72; 19.5 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota twins: 75-68

2. Cleveland Guardians: 68-76; 7.5 GB

3. Detroit Tigers: 66-77; 9 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 55-88; 20 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 44-100; 31.5 GB

AL West

1. Houston Astros: 82-62

2. Seattle Mariners: 79-64; 2.5 GB

3. Texas Rangers: 78-64; 3.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 67-77; 15.0 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 44-99; 37.5 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. Seattle Mariners

4. Texas Rangers: 0.5 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 6 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves: 93-49

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 78-64; 15.0 GB

3. Miami Marlins: 74-69; 19.5 GB

4. New York Mets: 65-77; 28 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 64-79; 29.5 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers: 79-63

2. Chicago Cubs: 77-67; 3.0 GB

3. Cincinnati reds: 74-71; 6.5 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 66-77; 13.5 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 63-80; 16.5 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: 87-55

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 75-69; 13.0 GB

3. San Francisco Giants: 72-70; 15.0 GB

4. San Diego Padres: 67-77; 21.0 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 51-90; 35.5 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies

2. Chicago Cubs

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

4. Miami Marlins: 0.5 GB

5. Cincinnati Reds: 1.5 GB

Full Standings at MLB.com

The most interesting division race to keep an eye on the rest of the season is the AL West where the reigning champion Houston Astros will try to stave off advances by both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, both of whom have held sole possession of first place at some point this year.

The third-place Rangers are just three games behind the Astros while the Mariners sit in second, trailing by two games.

While the Rangers and Astros won't face off again, the Mariners take on the Rangers in two more series and welcome the Astros to town at the end of the month in a series that should have major implications on the division crown.

The AL West is also crucial to the Wild Card race as Seattle and Texas are separated by just one game with the Mariners holding on to the final slot.

Another race to watch is the AL East where the Baltimore Orioles are looking to win their first division title since 2016 behind a young, talented squad that has exceeded everyone's expectations.

They are trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays, who cooled off from their historically hot start, opening a path for the Orioles to take over the division lead. The two teams are set to meet next weekend.

In the National League, people should be watching the Wild Card race, particularly the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds who have two exciting squads that are looking to crash the postseason party.

Both teams are closely trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot.