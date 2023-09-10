NFL Fans Criticize Lamar Jackson, Defend C.J. Stroud as Ravens Beat Texans in Week 1

NFL Fans Criticize Lamar Jackson, Defend C.J. Stroud as Ravens Beat Texans in Week 1September 10, 2023
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens opened their 2023 season with a 25-9 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, but it wasn't a great debut for Todd Monken's new offense.
With Monken taking over for Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, fans headed into the new year with optimism Baltimore can evolve and allow Jackson to be more of a passer.
Instead, the offense looked a lot like it did with Roman leading the unit. Jackson finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards through the air and one interception. He also logged six carries for 38 yards.
If Monken is indeed bringing new ideas to the playbook, he apparently needs more than one week to fully implement them.
Ravens 7, Texans 6 at Half. <br>- CB Rock Ya-Sin played no defensive snaps in the first half. He played one special teams snap. <br>- Zay Flowers has been special. <br>- The offensive line has been bad, but the offense looks clunky in general in the first game with OC Todd Monken.
Halftime report:<br><br>• Baltimore is expecting mistakes from Houston. They're not making them. <br><br>• Monken isn't pushing the ball downfield. Jackson is at his best in space. <br><br>• JK dobbins looks dynamic. Against your will, ask Houston to match seven in the box.<br><br>• CJ Stroud has…
Jackson 6-of-7 for 52 yards and an INT so far. Ravens have been sloppy on offense to this point with the turnover and two pre-snap penalties, but they lead 7-0. <br>Had to expect some sloppiness/rust with entirely new offense and only 1 starter (G John Simpson) playing in preseason.
Jackson didn't escape criticism, either.
Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported is believed to be a torn Achilles. Even though the Ravens needed to lean a little more heavily on their passing game, Jackson didn't exactly air it out.
His 29-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in the fourth quarter was at least the kind of thing fans envisioned when OBJ signed with the team.
The Texans presented a mirror image to Baltimore in that they lost but likely saw their fanbase more encouraged than not about their quarterback's production.
C.J. Stroud went 27-of-43 for 230 yards. Considering he's on a rebuilding team with a below-average receiving corps, that's not a bad showing from his first career start.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been solid overall, making some good throws. He has completed 20 of 31 passes for 164 yards, no scores, no interceptions while being sacked three times and hit seven times overall. Six of 8 on throws to Robert Woods for 57 yards <a href="https://twitter.com/KPRC2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPRC2</a>
The losses are bound to pile up for Houston this year. Unlike in 2021 and 2022, though, the franchise will at least have a long-term vision in place if Stroud can continue to build on this.