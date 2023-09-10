X

NFL

    NFL Fans Criticize Lamar Jackson, Defend C.J. Stroud as Ravens Beat Texans in Week 1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens opened their 2023 season with a 25-9 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, but it wasn't a great debut for Todd Monken's new offense.

    With Monken taking over for Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, fans headed into the new year with optimism Baltimore can evolve and allow Jackson to be more of a passer.

    Instead, the offense looked a lot like it did with Roman leading the unit. Jackson finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards through the air and one interception. He also logged six carries for 38 yards.

    If Monken is indeed bringing new ideas to the playbook, he apparently needs more than one week to fully implement them.

    Kris Rhim @krisrhim1

    Ravens 7, Texans 6 at Half. <br>- CB Rock Ya-Sin played no defensive snaps in the first half. He played one special teams snap. <br>- Zay Flowers has been special. <br>- The offensive line has been bad, but the offense looks clunky in general in the first game with OC Todd Monken.

    Seth Payne @SethCPayne

    The Todd Monken offense has not been very Georgia-like so far: <a href="https://t.co/Z0QwMcgQcu">pic.twitter.com/Z0QwMcgQcu</a>

    Spencer N. Schultz @ravens4dummies

    Halftime report:<br><br>• Baltimore is expecting mistakes from Houston. They're not making them. <br><br>• Monken isn't pushing the ball downfield. Jackson is at his best in space. <br><br>• JK dobbins looks dynamic. Against your will, ask Houston to match seven in the box.<br><br>• CJ Stroud has…

    Fantasy Focus Live @fantasyfocus

    Lamar Jackson fantasy managers watching this new offense: <a href="https://t.co/u0zEnYbe41">pic.twitter.com/u0zEnYbe41</a>

    Bo Smolka @bsmolka

    A tradition unlike any other. Illegal formation penalty, Ravens. (And Greg Roman nowhere to be found...)

    RAMEY @HoodieRamey

    The Ravens offense is either moving well or looks like a circus….absolutely zero in-between 😭😭😭

    Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec

    Jackson 6-of-7 for 52 yards and an INT so far. Ravens have been sloppy on offense to this point with the turnover and two pre-snap penalties, but they lead 7-0. <br>Had to expect some sloppiness/rust with entirely new offense and only 1 starter (G John Simpson) playing in preseason.

    Jackson didn't escape criticism, either.

    Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported is believed to be a torn Achilles. Even though the Ravens needed to lean a little more heavily on their passing game, Jackson didn't exactly air it out.

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Yea Dobbins is hurt. But would it kill Lamar to throw it to someone? <a href="https://t.co/iIrNOvlbs0">https://t.co/iIrNOvlbs0</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have been stinking it up

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    Lamar has almost had 3 turnovers . 1 recovered by Oline it's been bad today <a href="https://t.co/VNwg4L5WL6">https://t.co/VNwg4L5WL6</a>

    𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 😈 @DiehardDerrick

    Lamar Jackson warming up to be the greatest game manager of all time<br> <a href="https://t.co/hNl2z9xiZI">pic.twitter.com/hNl2z9xiZI</a>

    His 29-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in the fourth quarter was at least the kind of thing fans envisioned when OBJ signed with the team.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    LAMAR TO ODELL FIREEEE<br><br>Tune in on CBS/<a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParamountPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/I7f3OaIYdU">pic.twitter.com/I7f3OaIYdU</a>

    The Texans presented a mirror image to Baltimore in that they lost but likely saw their fanbase more encouraged than not about their quarterback's production.

    C.J. Stroud went 27-of-43 for 230 yards. Considering he's on a rebuilding team with a below-average receiving corps, that's not a bad showing from his first career start.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been solid overall, making some good throws. He has completed 20 of 31 passes for 164 yards, no scores, no interceptions while being sacked three times and hit seven times overall. Six of 8 on throws to Robert Woods for 57 yards <a href="https://twitter.com/KPRC2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPRC2</a>

    Nick Scurfield @NickScurfield

    CJ Stroud showed a lot of poise in his first half of NFL football. Encouraging signs

    TC Collins @tcfromantioch

    CJ Stroud had been really good today. Texans O-line is just trash. The Pass rush is basically in his lap as he drops back.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    CJ Stroud has yet to throw an interception. <a href="https://t.co/lN05JQozyd">pic.twitter.com/lN05JQozyd</a>

    Nick Schwager @NickSchwagerNFL

    C.J Stroud behind the actual starting offensive line is going to be lethal.

    Drew @IndepthTexans

    All and all I was impressed with C.J Stroud's performance today <br><br>He was accurate and looked comfortable outside the pocket<br><br>Need better OL play and creativity offensively

    The losses are bound to pile up for Houston this year. Unlike in 2021 and 2022, though, the franchise will at least have a long-term vision in place if Stroud can continue to build on this.