NFL Fans Criticize Lamar Jackson, Defend C.J. Stroud as Ravens Beat Texans in Week 1

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens opened their 2023 season with a 25-9 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, but it wasn't a great debut for Todd Monken's new offense.

With Monken taking over for Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, fans headed into the new year with optimism Baltimore can evolve and allow Jackson to be more of a passer.

Instead, the offense looked a lot like it did with Roman leading the unit. Jackson finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards through the air and one interception. He also logged six carries for 38 yards.

If Monken is indeed bringing new ideas to the playbook, he apparently needs more than one week to fully implement them.

Jackson didn't escape criticism, either.

Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported is believed to be a torn Achilles. Even though the Ravens needed to lean a little more heavily on their passing game, Jackson didn't exactly air it out.

His 29-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in the fourth quarter was at least the kind of thing fans envisioned when OBJ signed with the team.

The Texans presented a mirror image to Baltimore in that they lost but likely saw their fanbase more encouraged than not about their quarterback's production.

C.J. Stroud went 27-of-43 for 230 yards. Considering he's on a rebuilding team with a below-average receiving corps, that's not a bad showing from his first career start.

The losses are bound to pile up for Houston this year. Unlike in 2021 and 2022, though, the franchise will at least have a long-term vision in place if Stroud can continue to build on this.