Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After J.K. Dobbins Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's been a rough start to the season for the Baltimore Ravens on the injury front.

Already without star tight end Mark Andrews for the season opener against the Houston Texans, the team may have lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins for the year after it appears that he tore his Achilles on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's a heartbreaking injury for Dobbins, who hasn't been able to shake the injury bug since entering the league in 2020. In 2021 suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire campaign. He then had another knee ailment last year that kept him off the field for the majority of the season.

Just as the Ravens will have to look at other avenues for rushing production, so will Dobbins' fantasy managers who were hoping for a big campaign from the former Ohio State star.

Luckily, there are a number of options in Baltimore and on the waiver wire that could help save fantasy seasons.

Here are some potential Dobbins replacements.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Hopefully, if you drafted Dobbins and know his injury history, chances are that you also drafted Edwards, who has been more than a worthy backup in Baltimore when given his chance to shine.

But fear not, because even if you didn't take Edwards in a draft, it's still very likely that you'll be able to claim him off waivers and just plug him into your Week 2 lineups.

Edwards is gonna see a spike in carries with Dobbins' absence. And on a run-heavy Ravens' offense, that's not something fantasy managers will want to miss out on.

Ravens RB Justice Hill

Much like Dobbins, Edwards also has a recent injury history that is fairly serious. He tore his ACL in the 2021 season while taking over in Dobbins' absence. That's why it'd be smart to stash Justice Hill, a young, talented back who showed flashes last season and in preseason.

In addition to what he can do on the ground, Hill's speed and hands can help him take over the third-down back role in offensive coordinator's Todd Monken's scheme, adding even more to his fantasy value.

And being rostered in even less leagues than Edwards, it won't be hard to pick up Hill and potentially add a gem to your team.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Whereas this may seem like an odd choice to most considering that rookie Bijan Robinson looks like a budding fantasy superstar, the Falcons' backfield was split pretty evenly in Week 1 and Allgeier was the big benefactor.

As a matter of fact, the second-year back outscored Robinson after racking up 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, looking like a potential star himself while not being as big of a name.

Allgeier is rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues, he could be a huge steal and a perfectly cheap Dobbins replacement.