UFC 294: 4 Ways Alexander Volkanovski Can Upset Islam Makhachev, Become Champ-Champ

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Heading into Makhachev and Volkanovski's first fight, the widespread perception was that the former would have a big advantage on the ground, and the latter would have the edge on the feet. Neither of those sentiments proved to be particularly accurate, as Volkanovski had some of his best moments of the fight on the mat and was actually hurt by Makhachev on the feet early in the fight.

Despite Makhachev's early striking success the first time out, there's no question that Volkanovski is still the more polished striker—particularly in terms of boxing. He also has plenty of stopping power, even if he is not known for clean, one-punch KOs.

You can see where we're going with this.

Ordinarily, Volkanovski employs complex, layered game plans to beat his opponents. We're not suggesting that he breaks from that kind of advanced strategizing long term, but sometimes the best solution is the simplest one, and that may be true here.

Given the short time he has had to prepare, there is plenty of reason to doubt he has the cardio to go five rounds. Therefore, he might be better served to walk Makhachev down and swing for the fences in pursuit of an early KO.