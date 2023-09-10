UFC's Dana White Calls Out Israel Adesanya Being 'Flat and Slow' in Strickland Loss

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA president Dana White thought Israel Adesanya was far from his best in his shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on Saturday.

"Obviously, I expected a completely different main event," White told reporters after the show. "Whether Izzy won or Strickland won, nobody saw that coming.

"That Izzy would come in flat and slow and whatever's going on with him, I don't think anybody expected to see that."

