3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 1 Loss vs. 49ers
This was not how the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped to start the 2023 season.
The San Francisco 49ers represent one of the toughest measuring sticks the NFL has to offer. With an elite defense, numerous offensive playmakers and a budding star in quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers should be considered among the Super Bowl favorites.
The Steelers, coming off a 9-8 season and with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, are hoping to creep into that conversation. They still may, but they were no match for San Francisco on Sunday.
The 30-7 loss was as one-sided as the score might indicate. San Francisco imposed its will offensively and kept Pittsburgh's offense (198 total yards) in neutral for most of the contest.
The 49ers are largely what everyone thought they would be. The Steelers, meanwhile, will spend the week searching for answers ahead of a pivotal Week 2 game against the rival Cleveland Browns.
These are our biggest takeaways from Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to San Francisco.
Kenny Pickett Is Still Learning
This isn't a shocking takeaway, as Kenny Pickett still has less than a full season under his belt. However, the second-year signal-caller carried some high expectations into Week 1 after showing a mastery of Matt Canada's offense in camp and limited preseason action.
While Pickett appears comfortable in the offense on Sunday, he struggled with accuracy early and with a few rookie-caliber mistakes.
Pickett's first-quarter interception came on a late throw to a well-covered Diontae Johnson that was picked off by Charvarius Ward. It was a bad—decision—the sort of throw that will frequently lead to turnovers—and a stark reminder that the 25-year-old quarterback is still learning.
The 49ers have arguably the best defense in the entire league. However, anyone who expected Pickett to jump into the Pro Bowl conversation early in the season had to be disappointed with his overall performance.
The good news is that Pickett can learn from his mistakes and continues to show glimpses of the special quarterback he can be. In desperate need of a score, Pickett helped engineer a 14-play, 76-yard drive just before halftime that he capped with a precise touchdown strike to Pat Freiermuth.
Pickett still appears to be Pittsburgh's long-term answer at quarterback, but the process is ongoing.
Key Injuries Could Be an Issue in Coming Weeks
The Steelers will have a chance to rebound next week, at home and against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh might not be at full strength when Cleveland comes to town.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson exited with a hamstring injury, while star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was ruled out with a groin injury.
Johnson and Heyward are two of Pittsburgh's biggest stars, and these are the types of injuries that can linger for weeks. They could be problematic against the Browns and on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
The silver lining here is that if Johnson and Heyward miss time, it could mean more opportunities for young players like Calvin Austin III and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk. In the big picture, that could be a good thing.
However, you can bet that the Steelers would prefer to have all of their top players available and on the field next Monday.
T.J. Watt Is Ready to Chase Another DPOY Award
While it's hard to take too many positives from a blowout loss, it wasn't all bad for Pittsburgh. Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt, who missed seven games in 2022 with a torn pectoral, proved that he's 100 percent back and ready to assert his defensive dominance.
Watt came into the game with a chance to tie or break James Harrison's all-time franchise sacks record—even though he insisted that it wasn't a goal.
"If it happens Week 1, it happens," Watt told NFL Network. "...I'm just trying to help my team [win] in the moment."
While Watt didn't help deliver a win, he did indeed tie Harrison's record 80.5 sacks. He was all over the field on Sunday, finishing with three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five quarterback hits and a pass deflection.
The 49ers may have the league's highest-paid pass-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa. However, Watt was the most disruptive defender on the field for either team.
With the chest injury far behind him, Watt appears poised to make a run at his second Defensive Player of the Year award.