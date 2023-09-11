3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 1 Loss vs. 49ers

0 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

This was not how the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped to start the 2023 season.



The San Francisco 49ers represent one of the toughest measuring sticks the NFL has to offer. With an elite defense, numerous offensive playmakers and a budding star in quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers should be considered among the Super Bowl favorites.



The Steelers, coming off a 9-8 season and with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, are hoping to creep into that conversation. They still may, but they were no match for San Francisco on Sunday.



The 30-7 loss was as one-sided as the score might indicate. San Francisco imposed its will offensively and kept Pittsburgh's offense (198 total yards) in neutral for most of the contest.



The 49ers are largely what everyone thought they would be. The Steelers, meanwhile, will spend the week searching for answers ahead of a pivotal Week 2 game against the rival Cleveland Browns.



These are our biggest takeaways from Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

