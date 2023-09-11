3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 1 Win vs. Bengals

0 of 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have won consecutive season-openers for the first time since coming back to the NFL in 1999. This year's Week 1 win feels a lot different than the 2022 version.



A year ago, the Browns narrowly escaped the Carolina Panthers with a last-second field goal by then-rookie Cade York—who is no longer with the team. On Sunday, Cleveland bullied the rival Cincinnati Bengals and the league's new highest-paid player, Joe Burrow.



Did everything go perfectly? In true Browns fashion, it did not. However, Cleveland still rolled the Bengals in a 24-3 game that was over midway through the fourth quarter.



The result is exactly what the Browns wanted as they kick off what they hope will be a playoff campaign. Through all the ups and downs, these are our three biggest takeaways.

