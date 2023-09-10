Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts Eyed Packers' Christian Watson; Dolphins Possible

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade this offseason but wasn't moved ahead of the start of the 2023 campaign.

Yet a trade may be on the table down the line.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, trading Taylor to the Miami Dolphins may still be an "option" when the running back is healthy and able to return to the field. However, "talks are over" between the Colts and Green Bay Packers despite previous trade negotiations between the two clubs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Indianapolis wanted wide receiver Christian Watson during those discussions, but the Packers "never considered" such a move and "quickly shut down any such talk."

Indianapolis clearly wanted a game-changing wide receiver in the Taylor discussions, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in August that the "Colts made wild requests" from the Dolphins, including one for pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle.

That trade, much like one that could have involved Watson with the Packers, never happened and is something of a testament to how the NFL views the running back position as more replaceable than the wide receiver one.

The Colts' interest in Watson isn't surprising as the 2022 second-round draft pick showed signs of his promise with 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

He is just 24 years old and is someone who could have stretched the field for quarterback Anthony Richardson for seasons to come if Indianapolis was able to complete such a trade.

It wasn't, though, and now the question is what happens with Taylor.

While the 2021 All-Pro is on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, Rapoport reported he is "healthy and likely would be able to pass a physical today if one was required." That suggests he will be ready to return in Week 5 when he is eligible to do so.

Teams such as the Dolphins and others will have much more information four games into the season than they do now regarding their own running back situations. Perhaps an injury will happen or someone surprises and gets off to an excellent start, changing the urgency to such discussions.

But Rapoport noted "no one has closed the door" in talks between Miami and Indianapolis, so the possibility of an offense featuring Taylor, Waddle and Tyreek Hill down the line remains.