NFL Rumors: Jets Called Rams About Matthew Stafford Before Aaron Rodgers Trade

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl the first season after trading for Matthew Stafford.

The New York Jets reportedly at least explored going down a similar path in 2023.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets called Los Angeles to inquire about a potential trade for the veteran signal-caller this offseason when there was a "lack of clarity" regarding the chances of landing Aaron Rodgers and "whether he would even play in 2023."

Yet the Rams remained "adamant" they wouldn't trade Stafford, so the talks were nothing more than "exploratory."

Rapoport explained Los Angeles planned on keeping Stafford once it was clear head coach Sean McVay would return even though the Jets and other teams reached out.

Those other teams were surely curious if the NFC West club would go into sell mode this year after an injury-marred 5-12 campaign in 2022. The Rams did trade Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, but the quarterback remains as they attempt to surprise in a difficult NFC West division.

Stafford played just nine games last season because of injuries, but he isn't far removed from his Super Bowl-winning efforts in 2021 when he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

That Lombardi Trophy instantly justified the Rams' decision to trade Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford.

New York's interest among the Rodgers uncertainty isn't a surprise.

After all, this is a team that was a quarterback away from contending in 2022. It had the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner and a strong overall roster but received inconsistent play under center from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.

The result was a 7-10 record and last-place finish in the AFC East.

Fortunately for the Jets and their fans, they were able to land Rodgers. Optimism is now as high as it has been in years for the franchise with a future Hall of Famer under center. Anything short of a deep playoff run would likely be seen as a disappointment.

As for Stafford, he is still on the Rams and hoping to rediscover the 2021 form that helped lead the team to the NFL mountaintop.