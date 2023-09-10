Cowboys vs. Giants: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

2 of 3

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The oddsmaker are predicting a close one in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year. They have made Cowboys road favorites, which is probably fair considering the success they've had against the Giants.

The Cowboys have won four straight games against their division rival. The Giants were much improved under Daboll last year, but they still couldn't get over the Dallas hump.

Snapping that streak isn't going to be any easier this season. The Cowboys additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore addressed two of their biggest needs over the offseason.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys offense looks without Kellen Moore calling the plays. Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties after Moore took the offensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That could lead to a more balanced approach with Tony Pollard as the focal point. But that theory could be tested early because the Cowboys are dealing with some injuries on the offensive line. Left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable with an ankle injury, left guard Tyler Smith is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

That's all music to the Giants ears as they have one of the best interior defensive lines in football. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence are tough assignments who should New York keep the run game in check.

When the Giants have the ball, it's fair to wonder how they are going to find success in the passing game. Trevon Diggs and Gilmore are a formidable pairing at corner and Darren Waller is questionable with hamstring injury.

Ultimately, this one could be fairly low-scoring as both offenses will be tasked with beating strong defenses.

The Picks: Cowboys -3, Under