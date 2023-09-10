Cowboys vs. Giants: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Cowboys vs. Giants: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFSeptember 10, 2023
The Sunday Night Football slate gets started with a classic NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Both teams enter the season with high expectations after making the postseason last year. Brian Daboll kicked off his Giants tenure by turning the offense around with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley leading the way.
The Cowboys will be looking to build off a campaign that saw them advance to the divisional round despite a shaky season from Dak Prescott. Expectations are even higher this season with the offseason additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.
Of course, the best news for fans is that football is back regardless of who is playing. The chance to kick back, watch the night game and perhaps sweat a few bets is finally back.
Here, we'll take a look at the matchup from a betting perspective, breaking down the moneyline odds, spread and a few player props worth watching.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Giants +140 ($100 wager wins $140); Cowboys -166 (wager $166 to win $100)
Spread: Dallas -3
Over/Under: 45
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
The oddsmaker are predicting a close one in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year. They have made Cowboys road favorites, which is probably fair considering the success they've had against the Giants.
The Cowboys have won four straight games against their division rival. The Giants were much improved under Daboll last year, but they still couldn't get over the Dallas hump.
Snapping that streak isn't going to be any easier this season. The Cowboys additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore addressed two of their biggest needs over the offseason.
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys offense looks without Kellen Moore calling the plays. Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties after Moore took the offensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Chargers.
That could lead to a more balanced approach with Tony Pollard as the focal point. But that theory could be tested early because the Cowboys are dealing with some injuries on the offensive line. Left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable with an ankle injury, left guard Tyler Smith is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
That's all music to the Giants ears as they have one of the best interior defensive lines in football. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence are tough assignments who should New York keep the run game in check.
When the Giants have the ball, it's fair to wonder how they are going to find success in the passing game. Trevon Diggs and Gilmore are a formidable pairing at corner and Darren Waller is questionable with hamstring injury.
Ultimately, this one could be fairly low-scoring as both offenses will be tasked with beating strong defenses.
The Picks: Cowboys -3, Under
Props to Watch
If taking a side isn't your thing, DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of props to get in on. Here's a few that are particularly interesting given the line and the matchup.
Jake Ferguson Over 26.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
The Giants were bad at covering tight ends last season. Opposing tight ends combined for 106 receptions for 1,140 yards and eight touchdowns. Even Peyton Hendershot had three catches for 43 yards in the Cowboys first matchup with the Giants last season because Dalton Schultz missed the game with injury.
Schultz is now in Houston and Ferguson has taken over the starting tight end role. Tight ends often make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. So while second-round draft pick Luke Schoonmaker might eat into his role as the year goes on, that's not a concern this week.
Saquon Barkley to Have More Rushing and Receiving Yards than Tony Pollard (-115)
Here's a fun one from DraftKings. A head-to-head prop pitting two of the most explosive running backs in the game with Barkley getting a slight nod (-1.5) as the favorite to have more combined yards than his Cowboys counterpart.
Barkley's a good pick here for a few reasons. The injuries to the Cowboys offensive line are going to make it hard for them to get the run game going against the Giants defensive front. In the passing game, the Cowboys just have more weapons who can get involved.
With Darren Waller injured, the Giants best receiver might just be Barkley and he's going to get his opportunities in the run game.
Isaiah Hodgins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+390)
It's always fun to find some value on an anytime touchdown line because it's something that will make the game interesting the who way through barring injury.
Hodgins brings back a lot of value on this line. He hasn't been highlighted throughout the offseason as a potential top receiver for the Giants this year, but that's how he finished the season. The 6'3", 200-pound receiver found paydirt in four of the last five games last season.
The Giants have upgraeded their receiving corps, but Hodgins remains one of the biggest receivers they have and Jones has clearly built some chemistry with him. This one is worth a dart throw.