Week 1 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFL is back, and so is fantasy football. Not only standard leagues, but daily fantasy, too. And that will be even more the case once Sunday afternoon arrives.

The 2023 season began with Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Lions won 21-20. Now, the first Sunday of the new NFL campaign has arrived, with 14 matchups on the day's slate.

There's money to be won via daily fantasy contests, and there's a large pool of available players between the eight matchups in the 1 p.m. ET slot and the five more in the 4:25 p.m. ET window. But it can be hard to pick who's best to use in the DFS format.

So, here's some daily fantasy advice to consider when setting your DraftKings lineup to try to earn cash prizes on the first Sunday of the 2023 season.