US Open Tennis 2023 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Preview

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic are no strangers to one another, making their final of the 2023 US Open Sunday afternoon must-see television.

Medvedev crushed Djokovic's hopes and dreams of completing a calendar year Grand Slam in 2021, defeating him in Arthur Ashe Stadium in straight sets. It was a devastating loss for The Joker, who was one win away from joining Steffi Graff, John Budge, Maureen Conolly, Rod Laver, and Margaret Court as the only players in history to complete the feat.

Sunday's match with Medvedev represents not only an opportunity to extend his record of Grand Slam victories to 24 but also to avenge that defeat from two summers ago.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Djokovic is the better player in every measurable category. He has been the sport's premier player for years now, particularly in the wake of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer's exits from the game. He has firmly entrenched himself as the measuring stick in professional tennis and if everything were to go his way, there is zero reason he should not leave New York with his first US Open title since 2018.

There are too many variables, though.

Medvedev has played some gutsy tennis in this tournament, displaying a grit and determination that is impossible to ignore. He fought from behind to win in straight sets in the quarterfinals, then defeated a young phenom in Carlos Alcaraz that many believed he could not.

The Russian has proven resilient, something he will need to be in order to best Djokovic on Sunday. More importantly, he will have to be consistent with his serve, which has resulted in a number of double faults throughout the Open.

If he does not improve on that element of his game, then no underdog mentality or championship drive will make up for the free points he essentially hands over to Djokovic.

Medvedev did not come this far to allow himself to lose the Open on a few double faults, though. He fought through adversity, fended off exhaustion, and has won when he needed to.

Unfortunately, that trend will end when Djokovic outlasts him in four sets on the strength of his cerebral approach and ability to execute any shot he sees fit and wins the tournament.

Prediction: Djokovic