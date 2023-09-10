Fantasy TEs to Target on Waiver Wire After Mark Andrews Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dealing with a quad injury for the last few weeks, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews likely won't be playing in the team's season opener Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Andrews has been one of the most dynamic playmakers at the tight end position over the past several seasons and is Lamar Jackson's favorite target, particularly in the red zone. Being without him to start a season is a huge blow to the Ravens.

Considering that the designation comes as a bit of a surprise, that hopefully means it won't be a long-term absence for the three-time Pro Bowler.

But in the meantime, Baltimore's offense will have to find a way to make up for Andrews' production.

As will fantasy managers, especially since tight end can be such a fickle position when it comes to getting consistent output. Andrews is typically one of the few reliable options.

Here are a few replacement options to add to your rosters and lineups for Week 1 or beyond as Andrews works his way back.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

This may be the easiest plug-and-play option that's out on the waiver wire at the moment. Rostered in just 1.6 percent of leagues, Likely is Andrews' backup who has experience stepping up in his absence.

Last season he had 19.7 fantasy points in a Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Andrews missed. So it's not hard to envision him being capable of another type of performance like that, especially against the Texans, who are still among the worst teams in the NFL.

And knowing how much Jackson enjoys throwing to his tight ends, Likely is a no-brainer pickup for Andrews' fantasy managers.

Bills TE Dawson Knox

How quickly people forget.

Just a few months after finishing as TE14 last season, Knox is rostered in only 12.8 percent of fantasy leagues. And it's all because of the arrival of rookie Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo.

It's understandable that people would be worried about Knox's target share, but Kincaid's arrival isn't likely to supersede the years of connection and trust built between Knox and Josh Allen, particularly in the red zone.

If you're in search of a tight end who will have a decent floor, go with Knox.

Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

One of the keys to a successful fantasy season is taking chances on guys with high potential. And in his first season stepping up as the Tennessee Titans' starting tight end, Okonkwo fits that bill to a tee.

A bit more of a hot commodity, he is rostered in 49.4 percent of leagues, so it's a tossup that he's available in your league.

It may be a tougher proposition for consistent targets with DeAndre Hopkins in town, but Okonkwo could turn into a very valuable fantasy piece and may even become a trade chip once Andrews returns to lineups.