Ravens' Mark Andrews Reportedly Out for Week 1 vs. Texans with Quad Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson will be without one of his best weapons for the Baltimore Ravens season opener.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported tight end Mark Andrews will be inactive for Sunday's game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Andrews was listed as questionable for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans but is unlikely to play.

Andrews has been hampered with a quad injury over the past several weeks. He missed six consecutive practices last week but was able to have limited participation this Wednesday to Friday.

Missing Andrews is a very tough blow to a strong Ravens offense. The three-time Pro Bowler has 4,313 receiving yards in his career with 34 total touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 and has been among Jackson's favorite targets.

The Ravens will need to rely on other weapons in the game but they are not lacking in that regard. Jackson will have receivers Odell Beckham Jr, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers to take on most of the burden while promising second-year tight end Isaiah Likely will fill Andrews' role.

Likely had 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie and is surely a solid backup option. Still, missing Andrews' dominating presence will be a tough way for the Ravens to start a season that carries Super Bowl aspirations.