Saints' Kendre Miller Expected to Miss Opener vs. Titans With Hamstring Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will have a depleted backfield for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that rookie running back Kendre Miller is not expected to play in the matchup as a result of a hamstring injury.

This blow comes as the team is already without the services of incumbent starter Alvin Kamara, who is currently serving a three-game suspension. Miller was listed as the team's second-string running back on the depth chart going into the game, and now the Saints will need to rely on Jamaal Williams and Kirk Merritt to carry the load.

Miller was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2023 after a three-season career at TCU. He had an excellent 2022 season, rushing for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns and helped the Horned Frogs reach the CFP National Championship. He amassed 2,410 yards overall in his career and had 26 touchdowns while also adding 229 yards and a touchdown in the aerial attack.

He was set to provide depth behind Williams for the opening three games before Kamara's return and this news certainly deals a blow to the ground game against the Titans. This is tough, considering the Titans allowed the least amount of rushing yards in the NFL in 2022 so any disadvantage is exponentially increased with less depth.

This will mean that quarterback Derek Carr will need to have an electric day in order to compensate, which is obviously a difficult ask in his debut with the team. The game is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome at 1:00 P.M. ET.