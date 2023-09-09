Coco Gauff Thanks 'The People Who Didn't Believe in Me' After US Open Win

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Gauff won her first-ever Grand Slam singles title after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) to cap the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Gauff covered a range of topics in her post-match interview as she basked in the glow of her championship. She notably thanked her parents and mentioned how incredible it was to be on the U.S. Open stage after watching Venus and Serena Williams there in the past.

The 19-year-old also had a message for those who doubted her.

"Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe in me. A month ago, I won a 500 title, and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title, and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get.

"Three weeks later I'm with this trophy right now. I tried my best to carry this with grace, and I've been doing my best. Honestly, to those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it. And I'm now I'm really burning so bright right now."

Gauff has been on fire of late. She won the Mubadala Citi DC Open (her first-ever 500 title) in early August before taking down the 2023 Western & Southern Open (her first-ever 1000 title) a few weeks later.

Now Gauff is a major champion, and the Grand Slam accolades will certainly continue as her career progress.