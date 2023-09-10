FIBA World Cup Final 2023: Live Stream Schedule for Germany vs. Serbia

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

It's not the final that everyone was expecting.

But it's the one that basketball fans deserve to close out an incredible FIBA World CUP.

After dispatching two of the tournament's favorites in Team USA and Canada—also the two squads with the most NBA talent—Germany and Serbia are ready to face off for the gold medal Sunday morning.

Neither nation has ever medaled at the World Cup, much less come out on top. But thanks to a couple of young, talented squads, are on the verge of making history and becoming world champions.

But before diving deeper into a preview of the matchup, here's where and how you can watch the final.

Serbia vs. Germany: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

These have arguably been the two most complete teams throughout the entire tournament, not fearing any opponent no matter how talented or famous.

Led by the quartet of Dennis Schröder, Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner, the Germans pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the entire tournament when they bounced the United States Friday morning, once again proving that international hoops is a whole other beast.

Schröder has been the best guard over the course of the competition and is leading the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game as well as assists at 6.7. Meanwhile, Franz is averaging 16 himself while also pulling down a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game.

On the other side, Serbia continues to stay at the center of the basketball universe.

Just a few short months after Nikola Jokic´ solidified his standing as the best player on the planet by winning the NBA Finals and Finals MVP with the Denver Nuggets, the nation has ridden a balanced attack to the World Cup final.

Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the way, averaging 19.4 points, but the team has also gotten solid contributions from a number of different avenues such as Nikola Milutinov, Nikola Jovic, Stefan Jovic, Filip Petrusev and Marko Guduric.

Even as it looked outmatched on paper against a loaded Canada squad, Serbia was unfazed and cruised to the final in a dominant performance.

There should be no shortage of entertaining hoops played in the final and as great as Serbia has been throughout the tournament, this just feels like Germany's time thanks to its golden generation of talent.

Prediction: Germany 87, Serbia 81