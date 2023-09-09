Jets' Breece Hall on Dalvin Cook Pairing: 'Probably Going to Be the Best Duo' in NFL

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Ready to make his sophomore season debut Monday fresh off a devastating knee injury, New York Jets running back Breece Hall isn't concerned about the prospect of sharing touches with Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

In fact, he's cherishing it.

"We're probably going to be the best duo in the league," Hall said Saturday after practice. "I'm not going to be too worried about that."

Hall, 22, was having a sensational rookie campaign in 2022 before tearing his ACL and meniscus in a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. And after an intense and successful rehab journey, he's ready to take the field against the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football.

In seven games last season Hall had 463 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 218 yards and another score.

But he won't be dominating the backfield in the same way he did as a rookie with the arrival of Cook, who was signed to a one-year, $7 million contract after being released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Cook has been one of the elite backs in the league ever since being drafted in the second round in 2017. He's had four consecutive seasons of at least 1,100 yards on the ground and will bring an electric dynamic to an already vastly different Jets offense.

As big of a stature as Cook has, the Jets view Hall as their long-term RB1 and the organization has a plan for the two stars to share the workload against the Bills, according to coach Robert Saleh.

"We have a plan," Saleh said. "I'm not going to talk about it here, but there's going to be a constant communication because what the plan is can be more, can be less, but we have an idea of what we want to get done. He has an idea of what he'd like to accomplish. But at the same time, communication -- constantly checking in to see where he's at, physically and mentally -- is going to be key."