Panthers' Adam Thielen Reportedly Expected to Play vs. Falcons amid Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was listed as questionable on this week's injury report with an ankle ailment, is expected to play Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers this offseason after the Minnesota Vikings released him following a decade with the team. The 33-year-old caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Panthers will already be without wide receiver DJ Chark, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Thankfully, Thielen will be in to help out rookie Bryce Young, who will be making his first NFL start after going No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.

Another rookie, Jonathan Mingo, will be getting the start alongside Thielen. The remainder of the Panthers' depth chart consists of Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Carolina will also roll with new a top running back and tight end in Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst, respectively.

Needless to say, there's been plenty of change in Charlotte amid a fresh start under head coach Frank Reich, who previously led the Indianapolis Colts.

The Reich-Young era begins Sunday against an Atlanta Falcons team with another electric offensive superstar in running back Bijan Robinson. Gametime is 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta.