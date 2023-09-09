Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Playing Until 45 Like Tom Brady Is 'Definitely' a Possibility

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A few years ago, Aaron Rodgers couldn't envision playing in the NFL at age 45, but now it's a real possibility the New York Jets quarterback follows in Tom Brady's footsteps.

"I think if you would've asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably not. But with the change that's happened and some of the changes off the field I've made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn't think I'd want to, honestly," Rodgers told Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Brady was vocal about wanting to continue playing football until he was 45, though he shocked the world in February 2022 when he announced his initial retirement from the NFL after his age 44 season in 2021.

However, Brady's first retirement lasted just 40 days before he made a U-turn and announced his decision to return for the 2022 campaign, his age 45 season. He announced his retirement "for good" in February after a disappointing final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they finished 8-9.

Rodgers, who is 39, was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets this offseason. He won one Super Bowl in Green Bay and earned four MVP awards, 10 Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections in his 18-year career with the franchise.

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season, and even though he hasn't played a single regular-season snap with the franchise, he told Serby that he would love to retire with Gang Green.

"Oh definitely, yeah definitely. I'd love to play a few years here, not sure if that few is two, or three or … I mean, five would kind of get me to 45," Rodgers said. "But I definitely don't want to be a one-and-done here."

The Jets enter the 2023 campaign with high expectations following the additions of Rodgers, wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and running back Dalvin Cook.

While Gang Green hasn't reached the postseason since the 2010 campaign or won the Super Bowl since the 1968 season, the additions the organization made this offseason has bode well for its championship odds.

New York has the second-best odds to win the AFC East at +270 and +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings SportsBook.

The Jets open the 2023 season on Monday night against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

