    Giants Rumors: NYG Hopeful Darren Waller Can Play vs. Cowboys Amid Hamstring Injury

    Adam WellsSeptember 9, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants on the sidelines during a pre-season football game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has a chance to play in Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waller's hamstring injury isn't considered serious and the team is "hopeful" he will be able to play in Week 1.

