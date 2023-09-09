Giants Rumors: NYG Hopeful Darren Waller Can Play vs. Cowboys Amid Hamstring Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has a chance to play in Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waller's hamstring injury isn't considered serious and the team is "hopeful" he will be able to play in Week 1.

