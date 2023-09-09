US Open Tennis 2023: Updated Men's Bracket and Final Predictions

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev overcame Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the US Open Friday, defeating the young phenom in four sets to cash his ticket to the finals of the tournament, where old rival Novak Djokovic awaits.

The No. 2 and 3 ranked players have a long history with each other, likely to be bantered about over the next 24 hours, and will look to write the latest chapter on one of the grandest stages known to tennis.

Time: Sunday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Place: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

US Open Final: Medvedev vs. Djokovic

Medvedev entered Friday's match with Alcaraz with plenty of questions surrounding him. He had lost to the young Spaniard decisively each of the last two times they played and, coming off of a grueling quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev in which he had to fight his way back into every single set, there were questions if he had the stamina and endurance to keep up with Alcaraz.

He answered his critics and now, will play for a title he previously won two years ago, against the same Djokovic he will have to defeat if he wants to secure it again.

It will not be easy.

Djokovic has won 84 percent of his first-serve points and blasted 56 winners, according to Tennis Tonic. Add to that the fact that he has lost only one match on a hard court while winning 87 percent of his total matches, and you have a player who is in a great position to avenge the 2021 loss to Medvedev in New York.

Medvedev has had some inconsistency throughout the tournament, including 10 double faults, something that will absolutely prove costly if he continues that trend against Djokovic, who will take advantage of every free point the Russian gives up.

Against the best player in the world, there is no reason Medvedev will not play up to the moment. We saw it two years ago and the grittiness he has demonstrated to get to this point is a trait that he will need to get past Djokovic.

Like him or not, though, the Serbian is playing extraordinarily well and looks like a guy hellbent on avenging one of the most devastating defeats of his career.

Djokovic will win the match, though not without an absolute battle from Medvedev, and add Grand Slam No. 24 to a resume that, when he finally hangs up his racquet, may prove to be the greatest of all.