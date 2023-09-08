Commanders' Harris on Not Restoring Past Nickname: Important to 'End the Discussion'

Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A petition for the Washington Commanders to rebrand under the team's old nickname has not won over new co-owner Josh Harris.

"Obviously, I grew up in D.C. and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name," Harris said Friday, per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "But, look, there was a portion of our fan base that felt disrespected by the former name. Sports are supposed to bring people together and not be a distraction. I don't want distractions. ... I thought it was important that we end the conversation."

Former co-owner Dan Snyder changed the team's nickname from "Redskins" in 2020 after years of criticism toward sports teams using Native American names and mascots in their branding. Similar advocacy led to the renaming of the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

Speculation that Harris might be interested in returning to the franchise's former nickname arose when the Commanders' new owner referred to the team as the "then-Redskins" during his introductory July press conference.

His rejection of the idea matches similar responses from other members of the Commanders' front office.

Mitchell Rales, a partner in Harris' ownership group, said Wednesday that "the ship has sailed" regarding the name change, per Jhabvala.

"We're not going to re-litigate the past," Rales said. "We're about the future. We're about building the future and not having a divisive culture that we're engaged in."

Team president Jason Wright has also dismissed the possibility of going back to the team's former nickname.

"It is not being considered," Wright said last Wednesday on 106.7 The Fan, per Jhabvala. "Period."