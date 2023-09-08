Cooper Kupp, Joe Burrow, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 1

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

One of the most popular fantasy football stars of the past few NFL seasons will not be on the field for Week 1.

Cooper Kupp has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Rams' NFC West clash with the Seattle Seahawks because of a lingering hamstring injury.

The good news for fantasy football players is that Joe Burrow has been ruled healthy enough to play after dealing with a calf issue in preseason.

There are other players whose status will come down to the wire for Week 1. Below is a look at the latest injury reports as of Friday afternoon.

Cooper Kupp Out For At Least Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their top pass-catcher for at least one week, and Kupp's absence could be extended if his injury is deemed to bad enough.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that a determination on Kupp's injured reserve status will be made on Saturday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The fantasy football outlook for the rest of the Rams offense is bleak at best.

Matthew Stafford does not have his best and most reliable pass-catcher and he faces a tough road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Van Jefferson would be the only fantasy option to trust, if you can't find any other options on the waiver wire. Puka Nucua, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell should be the other active Rams wide outs. Tight end Tyler Higbee could receive and increase in targets, but he will also have more attention on him from the Seattle defense with Kupp out.

Carolina Panthers rookie Jonathan Mingo and Marvin Mims of the Denver Broncos are the wide receivers potentially worth taking a chance on off the waiver wire. The options will become more clear for a Kupp replacement after Week 1.

Joe Burrow Confirmed Active For Season Opener

Burrow will be active for the Bengals' season opener against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's active status on Friday, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Burrow sat out parts of the preseason with a calf injury he suffered in training camp.

The Bengals star, whose new contract became official on Thursday night, will be a starter in most fantasy football leagues, but he might struggle against the Browns defense.

Burrow threw for 338 yards in last year's season opener, but he also threw four interceptions and was sacked on seven occasions by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The LSU product did not throw a touchdown pass in the 2020 opener and totaled 261 passing yards and two touchdown throws in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign,

Burrow likely will not put up a massive passing-yard total, but Ja'Marr Chase's fantasy status should still be fine because of his normal high target rate.

Cincinnati's other wide receivers, like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, would be affected most if Burrow fails to get into a rhythm in the first half.