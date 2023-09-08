Shohei Ohtani Rumors: World Series-Caliber Teams Are Priority in FA over Geography

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani reportedly holds the potential for winning championships over any geographical factors when it comes to choosing his next team in free agency this offseason.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that news Friday.

"There's also been a lot of talk that geography will play a large part in his selection of his next team, but I'm told that's not the primary consideration. According to an industry source briefed on Ohtani's thinking, although he prefers the West Coast, the potential to win championships will be given more weight than geography, as long as a team is willing to at least match the best offer he receives in free agency.

"According to that source, Ohtani will enter free agency with 'an open mind and his eyes wide open.' That doesn't mean if all things are equal Ohtani won't pick a West Coast team over an East Coast or a Midwest team, but that outcome is not a foregone conclusion. Winning trumps everything for him.

"Ohtani wants to be at the center of the biggest stage, which means playing on Halloween every year and multiple visits to the White House as a World Series champion in the coming years. That's his goal."

Ohtani has stated his strong desire to win before, notably discussing it during an All-Star week press conference.

He is in line to win his second American League MVP award in three seasons. At the plate, Ohtani leads the majors with a 1.066 OPS and the AL in home runs (44) and triples (eight). On the mound, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts. His pitching days are over for 2023 after he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow.

If playing for World Series titles every year is a priority, then it's all but certain that this will be his last year with the Angels, who haven't made the playoffs since 2015.

Despite Ohtani's sensational 2023 campaign, L.A. has managed to go just 65-76. The Angels are 9-25 in their last 34 games, and another year outside of the playoffs is a formality at this juncture.

Ohtani joined the Angels in 2018, and the team hasn't managed to finish .500 or better in any of those campaigns.

Ultimately, Ohtani is going to justifiably command a monster deal, and World Series contenders should be lining up for his services this winter as the biggest free agent in the sport's history looks for a long-term home.