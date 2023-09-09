Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsSeptember 9, 2023
Week 1 can be one of the trickiest slates to navigate in the fantasy season. Managers don't know quite what to expect from several teams and players, and lingering preseason injuries are equally unpredictable.
The good news is that Friday's injury reports should provide at least a little clarity on the latter front.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest injury buzz, examine a few potential replacement options and run through the latest point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for the remainder of Week 1.
Quarterback
QB Top 10
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Injury Report and Waiver-Wire Targets
The only real injury news at quarterback is this. The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that Joe Burrow (calf) will start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
With no significant injuries to navigate, managers shouldn't be diving heavily into the waiver wire for quarterbacks this week. Those looking to add a future streamer, however, might want to consider New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr.
Carr is poised to have a handful of quality receivers in New Orleans, including Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed. He's also coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and will face the league's second-easiest schedule in terms of 2022 winning percentage (.427).
The Saints' new signal-caller should be a viable streamer or spot starter this season but remains rostered in only 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 30 percent of ESPN leagues.
Now might also be a good time to take a flier on Carolina Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young. It may take some time for Young to emerge, but he has plenty of potential and is rostered in just 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
RB Top 10
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
9. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Injury Report and Waiver-Wire Targets
There isn't a ton of injury news at running back either, though it's worth noting that Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane (shoulder) was a full participant in practice this week.
Achane is an explosive dual-threat back with a high PPR floor who could easily emerge as a viable flex starter in Miami's offense. It's worth checking to see if he's still available, as he's rostered in only 51 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as questionable with an illness.
In case you've forgotten, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) won't suit up this week. He opened the season on the active/PUP list, meaning he'll have to miss at least the first four games.
If you've waited until now to grab a handcuff for Taylor, Zack Moss should still be available. He's rostered in only seven percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues.
The caveat here is that while Moss is listed as the starter, the Colts will use a true committee approach.
"Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit," coach Shane Steichen said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The other caveat is that Moss is questionable with a forearm injury. Fellow Colts backs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are both rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
WR Top 10
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Injury Report and Waiver-Wire Targets
Things are a little dicier at wide receiver, where Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Chark Jr. and Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Christian Watson have already been ruled out.
Panthers receiver Adam Thielen is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is questionable with a hamstring issue.
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp remains sidelined by an ongoing hamstring problem.
On a positive note, the Washington Commanders should have Terry McLaurin (toe) back for their opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seattle Seahawks should also have rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Rams.
"Pete Carroll said he expects WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play Sunday vs. the Rams. Smith-Njigba had wrist surgery two weeks ago and got back to practice last week," ESPN's Brady Henderson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
on the waiver-wire, managers should eye Green Bay rookie Jayden Reed. He could play a prominent role against the Chicago Bears this week, given the team's injuries at receiver. He's rostered in only nine percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua is a true sleeper to target in deeper leagues. He could emerge as a huge piece of L.A.'s passing puzzle, and now is the time to grab him. Nacua is rostered in two percent of ESPN leagues and three percent of Yahoo leagues.
Tight End
TE Top 10
1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Darren Waller, New York Giants
3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Injury Report and Waiver-Wire Targets
The most notable development at tight end was the New York Giants' addition of Darren Waller to Friday's injury report. He's now questionable with a hamstring issue that was an off-and-on problem with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is also questionable with a hamstring ailment. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is questionable with a knee injury.
The list of viable waiver wire targets for Week 1 is thin for Week 1, but Packers rookie Luke Musgrave is worth a look.
Musgrave, a second-round pick out of Oregon State, is a high-upside prospect who could see a large role against Chicago—especially if Doubs joins Watson on the inactive list. He's rostered in only 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and seven percent of ESPN leagues.
It's worth checking to see if Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is available. While he's rostered in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues, he's only rostered in 50 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy roster information from FantasyPros. Injury information from NFL.com unless otherwise noted.