Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

RB Top 10



1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers



2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants



4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys



6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns



7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders



8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans



9. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars



10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers



Injury Report and Waiver-Wire Targets

There isn't a ton of injury news at running back either, though it's worth noting that Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane (shoulder) was a full participant in practice this week.



Achane is an explosive dual-threat back with a high PPR floor who could easily emerge as a viable flex starter in Miami's offense. It's worth checking to see if he's still available, as he's rostered in only 51 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.



New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as questionable with an illness.



In case you've forgotten, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) won't suit up this week. He opened the season on the active/PUP list, meaning he'll have to miss at least the first four games.



If you've waited until now to grab a handcuff for Taylor, Zack Moss should still be available. He's rostered in only seven percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues.



The caveat here is that while Moss is listed as the starter, the Colts will use a true committee approach.



"Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit," coach Shane Steichen said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.



The other caveat is that Moss is questionable with a forearm injury. Fellow Colts backs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are both rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

