NFL Odds Week 1: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

0 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Entering the first weekend of the 2023 NFL season, many of the Vegas lines look a bit different than they did a few days ago.



Friday injury reports have generated a little more clarity on some very pivotal player situations. Washington Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin, for example, is set to be a full go after missing time with a turf-toe injury.



As we saw during Thursday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the absence or presence of a key player can have a massive impact on how matchups unfold.



Here, we'll dive into a few of our best bets and lines to avoid following Friday's injury intel.



Check the latest lines at DraftKings.