The Fatal Flaw for Every AL and NL 2023 Playoff Contender

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Fatal Flaw: Starting rotation health/depth

Since Shane McClanahan's final appearance of the season on August 2, the Tampa Bay Rays have gone 23-12, making it kind of hard to argue that the current starting rotation will be their downfall in October.

Then again, the first 29 games of that stretch came against teams that would not make the playoffs if the regular season ended today. Plus, they were idle for seven of the first 29 days after McClanahan's last start, so it's equally difficult to argue that they're gearing up to ride this rotation to the promised land.

Tyler Glasnow has been outstanding since returning from the IL in late-May. Can't very well complain about having that strikeout artist on the mound for Game 1 of a postseason series. Zach Eflin is also enjoying the best season of his career and should be a solid option as a Game 2 starter.

But Aaron Civale for Game 3? He has a 4.29 ERA through seven starts in Tampa Bay against what we previously noted has been a favorable schedule as of late. Civale also lasted a grand total of one out in the do-or-die Game 5 of last year's ALDS against the Yankees, allowing three earned runs in the only postseason appearance of his career.

Beyond that, Zack Littell tossed an eight-inning gem last week against Seattle, but is the recently converted reliever Tampa Bay's plan for Game 4?

Would they go with Taj Bradley in that spot, even though he has made one quality start in his 18 appearances this season?