Steve Gleason, Tim Shaw to Be Captains for Titans vs. Saints to Raise ALS Awareness

Mickey Bernal/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason and former Tennessee Titans linebacker Tim Shaw will serve as honorary team captains for Sunday's season opener between the two teams at Caesars Superdome to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Following a standout career at Washington State, Gleason spent seven seasons with the Saints from 2000 to 2006, posting 71 tackles in 83 games. He was best known for being an elite special teamer, posting four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries.

The 46-year-old was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. ALS "is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," per the ALS Association's website.

Gleason's Team Gleason organization supports efforts to find a cure and promotes access to assistive technology. He was awarded the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for his advocacy and charitable work in 2020.

Following his career at Penn State, Shaw was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. He spent six NFL seasons with the Titans, Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears from 2007-12.

During his three seasons with the Titans, Shaw was a two-time captain and he posted two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 61 tackles in 48 games.

Shaw was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and remains with the Titans organization as a special teams consultant. He received the Muscular Dystrophy Association's inaugural Tribute Award in 2022.