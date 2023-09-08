US Open Tennis 2023 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will take center court in the finals of the 2023 US Open following impressive victories in the semifinals.

Gauff bested Karolína Muchová in straight sets while Sabalenka outlasted Madison Keys in three.

Their showdown pits the second-ranked player in the tournament in Sabalenka against the 19-year-old phenom, Gauff, in a battle of the two best players in this year's field.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Prize Money: $3,000,000 (winner), $1,500,000 (runner-up)

Sabalenka will leave New York as the No. 1 ranked player in the world, regardless of whether she wins this tournament or not. She has been the best player in the field and Thursday night, showed great guts and resiliency as she fended off a double-tough Keys to cash her ticket to the final.

She defeated Gauff quite easily at Indian Wells this past March, taking straight sets from the 19-year-old.

Gauff has momentum on her side entering the final, though and is the clear fan favorite in Flushing. She has had the unwavering support of the fans, rising to stardom in this US Open. She has fed off of the energy of the crowd and has rarely looked outmatched, no matter who stood across the net from her.

That is unlikely to change Saturday, but will fan fervor and energy be enough to take down a player in Sabalenka who is about to be recognized as the best in the world at what she does?

Maybe, but not likely.

The outcome will be determined on the court, by the play of the competitors. Both have great serves. Gauff has scored 162 points out of 231 on first serve while Sabalenka has been a hair better, winning 74.4 percent of her points that way.

The American has produced 158 unforced errors, though, something that will absolutely lose her the match against a player the level of her Bellarussian opponent.

Sabalenka is aggressive and strong.

Gauff has the stamina necessary to take advantage of that, running her opponent all over the court and exhausting her. The grittiness and toughness displayed by Sabalenka shown Thursday against Keys, though, suggests that is easier said than done.

The fanfare will be rampant and there will be a great deal of attention paid to the young Gauff's attempt to win her country's home tournament, but Sabalenka is so good that simply basing a pick on an external factor such as that would be doing her a disservice.

Look for Gauff's unforced errors to prove costly and for her opponent to capitalize.

Prediction: Sabalenka wins in three sets