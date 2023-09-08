Video: Nikola Jović Appears to Mock Dillon Brooks After Serbia's Win over Canada

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Nikola Jović may have had some fun at Dillon Brooks' expense following Serbia's 95-86 win over Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals on Friday.

As he was walking to the locker room, Jović was seen doing some shadowboxing in an apparent callback to something Brooks did earlier this week.

Brooks was ejected from Canada's victory over Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday for taunting a Slovenian player after making a three-pointer. He was seen later wearing a pair of boxing gloves in the hallway waiting for his team to make their way to the locker room.

TSN's Rick Westhead noted the television broadcast talked about how Canada's approach in the tournament was to use "body blows" to wear their opponents down.

It was a good strategy for most of the World Cup. Canada made it to the semifinals for the first time in its history.

Unfortunately, the body blows were no match for the haymakers being thrown by the opposition. Serbia shot 62.1 percent from the field and had a 33-22 rebound advantage in the win.

Jović scored eight points and made all four of his field-goal attempts in 19 minutes. Brooks did have 16 points, but it came on 5-of-12 shooting and he committed four fouls.