Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada Lose to Serbia in 2023 FIBA World Cup Semifinals

SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's quest to win its first-ever gold medal in world competition ended with Friday's 95-86 loss to Serbia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals.

The usually-stout Canadian defense had no answers for Serbia's relentless attack.

Serbia's offense continues to be a major storyline in this tournament. Head coach Svetislav Pešić's team shot 62.1 percent overall and went 9-of-20 from three-point range to overwhelm the Canadian defense.

Bogdan Bogdanović had his third straight game with at least 20 points. The Atlanta Hawks guard dropped 23 on 8-of-12 shooting with three assists and three steals in 29 minutes.

Bogdanović is 24-of-32 (75 percent) from the field in the past three games. Since making one of 13 attempts from behind the arc against Italy, he has only missed three total in Serbia's last three wins (8-of-11).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his best to keep Canada in the game. His 15 points were his second-fewest in the tournament, but he dished out nine assists in 34 minutes. The 25-year-old earned praise from Bogdanović and Pešić after the game.

Serbia did a great job of taking Gilgeous-Alexander out of his comfort zone early. He was 1-of-4 from the field with five points and committed three fouls in the first half.

After Gilgeous-Alexander was able to get his foul issues in check, Canada outscored Serbia in the second half (47-43). But Canada never really made the game close with Serbia leading by as many as 17 points midway through the fourth quarter.

RJ Barrett led Team Canada in scoring with 23 points in 32 minutes. Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, but it was on 5-of-12 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was -22 in 24 minutes off the bench.

Despite the loss, Canada is still going to have its best finish in the FIBA World Cup. It has a chance to leave the tournament with a bronze medal in the third-place game on Sunday.

Serbia will play the winner of Team USA-Germany in the gold-medal game on Sunday at 8:40 a.m. ET. The Serbians are seeking their first FIBA World Cup title since 2002 and third overall.