NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 1

Super Bowl odds: +600

Sure, the Chiefs may have lost their opening matchup against the Detroit Lions, despite being favored by 6.5 points in the opening spread. But with the news that tight end Travis Kelce would miss Thursday night's action with a knee injury, the Chiefs' advantage dropped down to 4.5.

It was a great bet to take. But it doesn't mean anyone needs to panic about the Chiefs just yet.

Before kickoff Thursday night, Kansas City had the highest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, at +600, per DraftKings. It doesn't take much analysis to figure out why; Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best in the league at his position, and in his five seasons in Kansas City, the team has gone a stunning 5/5 when it comes to making the AFC Championship Game.

What's perhaps most incredible is that Mahomes earned MVP honors—leading the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns—without a star wideout on the roster. Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill last offseason; Mahomes didn't miss a beat. The team lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman; Mahomes still has plenty of targets, though this season is about seeing who will stand out. Thursday night showed there were plenty of kinks to iron out, with the pass-catchers' four drops being the second-most in a game Mahomes has started.

Missing Kelce and Chris Jones, who is holding out in the midst of contract talks with the Chiefs, made a huge difference on Thursday night; Jones takes this defense to another level.

Still, the odds of repeating as Super Bowl champions are near insurmountable; as you likely know, the Patriots were the last to do it, in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX, and only two teams have done it in the salary cap era (with Denver before New England). Ultimately, that trend doesn't have very much to do with the 2023-24 Kansas City Chiefs, but it does underscore just how difficult winning back to back Lombardi Trophies is.