Patrick Mahomes' Lack of Help Without Travis Kelce Slammed by Chiefs Fans vs. Lions

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

In the 2023 NFL season opener on Thursday, it was apparent that this year's Kansas City Chiefs offense looks vastly different from the high-powered unit that has dominated the league for the past five years.

Patrick Mahomes and his new crop of wide receivers struggled in the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce as the defending champion Chiefs suffered a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on their home field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes completed 21 of his 39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also leading the team with 45 rushing yards on six carries. No receiver on the team reached the 50-yard mark, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling leading the way with 48 yards. Rashee Rice and Blake Bell were on the receiving end of Mahomes' touchdown passes.

The Chiefs entered the year with an unproven receiving corps outside of Kelce, and it showed in a major way. Multiple receivers had key drops throughout the game despite Mahomes' accurate ball placement. His interception came on a dropped pass and was returned for a touchdown by Lions rookie Brian Branch.

Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who entered the year with high expectations, had a demoralizing outing with one catch for one yard on five targets with multiple key drops. Promising second-year wideout Justyn Ross was nonexistent with one catch for six yards.

Fans on social media were not happy with how the Chiefs receivers let Mahomes and the rest of the team down in the season opener:

It's just one game, but Kansas City has a major problem to address. Without a proven star on the outside, it will be hard for Mahomes to continue his dominance and it will make the team's quest for a second straight Super Bowl title even harder.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back going in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17 in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round playoff game.