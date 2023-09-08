X

NFL

    Patrick Mahomes' Lack of Help Without Travis Kelce Slammed by Chiefs Fans vs. Lions

    Doric SamSeptember 8, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    In the 2023 NFL season opener on Thursday, it was apparent that this year's Kansas City Chiefs offense looks vastly different from the high-powered unit that has dominated the league for the past five years.

    Patrick Mahomes and his new crop of wide receivers struggled in the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce as the defending champion Chiefs suffered a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on their home field at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Mahomes completed 21 of his 39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also leading the team with 45 rushing yards on six carries. No receiver on the team reached the 50-yard mark, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling leading the way with 48 yards. Rashee Rice and Blake Bell were on the receiving end of Mahomes' touchdown passes.

    The Chiefs entered the year with an unproven receiving corps outside of Kelce, and it showed in a major way. Multiple receivers had key drops throughout the game despite Mahomes' accurate ball placement. His interception came on a dropped pass and was returned for a touchdown by Lions rookie Brian Branch.

    Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who entered the year with high expectations, had a demoralizing outing with one catch for one yard on five targets with multiple key drops. Promising second-year wideout Justyn Ross was nonexistent with one catch for six yards.

    Fans on social media were not happy with how the Chiefs receivers let Mahomes and the rest of the team down in the season opener:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Me: Patrick Mahomes can win throwing to anyone<br><br>The Chiefs WRs: <a href="https://t.co/Lx4K0YmH3M">pic.twitter.com/Lx4K0YmH3M</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Mahomes is NOT happy with his receivers <a href="https://t.co/PDSO8LHlch">pic.twitter.com/PDSO8LHlch</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mahomes watching his receivers drop passes <a href="https://t.co/NprOhCwGzh">pic.twitter.com/NprOhCwGzh</a>

    Eric Rosenthal @ericsports

    I demand the Chiefs get a star wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes to throw to

    DaWindyCity Productions @dwcprodz

    Chiefs gotta trade for a receiver at some point. Obviously they will have Kelce back soon but this starting WR corps just ain't it. <br><br>Mahomes is so elite he'll probably still go to a AFC title game but get him another piece

    Chuck Ross @ChuckRossDC

    Mahomes will be automatic all-time QB1 if he pulls off another Super Bowl with these busted ass receivers

    John Ewing @johnewing

    Mahomes has thrown the most interceptions in the last 5 years that hit his receivers perfectly in the hands.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Is the Mahomes dropped INT luck going to turn into "drops that turn into INTs" luck with this aggressively mid receiver room?

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    These Chiefs wide receivers are really testing the theory of if Patrick Mahomes can win regardless of what his weapons are<br><br>I mean he's putting it directly in their hands in space and it still isn't being caught

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Kadarius Toney at -2.19 expected points added per target.<br><br>Put another way: throw the ball at Kadarius Toney 3 times; the other team scores a touchdown <a href="https://t.co/lR31n1Nzeo">pic.twitter.com/lR31n1Nzeo</a>

    John Vogel @DraftVogel

    Patrick Mahomes is a football demi-god.<br><br>The plays that he makes have kept the Chiefs in position and if he'd had some more competence from his receivers, it's be more than a 7 point lead right now.

    Mark Slaughter @MarkVSlaughter

    These no name Chiefs receivers are killing Mahomes

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Mahomes receivers dropping wide open passes 😂

    Kevin Knight @FalcoholicKevin

    Get Patrick Mahomes a receiver who can catch challenge

    shamus @shamus_clancy

    Andy Reid really trying to see what would happen if he gave Pat Mahomes the 2002 Eagles wide receiver corps

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    Give Mahomes the Texans receivers and they probably have 35 tonight.

    🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 @DragonflyJonez

    Mahomes is so incredible at putting the ball in the window where his guy can make a play on it but the defender can't. And his guys just ain't cashing out. Good/great receivers make a lot of catches that were drops tonight. It's like Magic hitting dudes in the face with no-looks

    Bartholomew Willijax @B_Willijax

    I was called a nonball knower and "brain dead" for suggesting the Chiefs would need a WR by mid season. <br><br>NO QB can make it work with WR5-Practice Squad level receivers. Not even Mahomes, especially without Kelce. <a href="https://t.co/SBUGfiosva">https://t.co/SBUGfiosva</a>

    It's just one game, but Kansas City has a major problem to address. Without a proven star on the outside, it will be hard for Mahomes to continue his dominance and it will make the team's quest for a second straight Super Bowl title even harder.

    The Chiefs will look to bounce back going in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17 in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round playoff game.