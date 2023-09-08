College Football Betting Odds Week 2: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 3

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The sequel to last year's epic battle in Austin takes place under the lights in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Some of the main characters have changed from Alabama's one-point victory a year ago. Jalen Milroe replaced No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center for the Crimson Tide and Texas replaced Bijan Robinson with a handful of running backs.

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy are still on the Texas roster, and they could be the two difference-makers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium who shift the game in favor of the Longhorns.

Worthy caught five balls for 97 yards in Austin last year and Ewers had the Longhorns in front before he suffered an injury and was replaced by Hudson Card.

Alabama needed Young to bring it back in the fourth quarter to leave Texas with a victory.

Although Milroe will play at home, Saturday marks his first massive test as the Alabama starting quarterback.

Texas at least has an experienced commodity in Ewers and a top wide out to trust in Worthy.

Beating Alabama at home in nonconference play is a near impossible task. Nick Saban's last nonconference home loss came against UL-Monroe in his first season in charge. Saban is also 28-2 straight up against his former assistants.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns can still keep the game close within one score and lose, and given its success last year against the Crimson Tide, it feels like they will not get blown out in Tuscaloosa.

A win would skyrocket Texas up the Top 25, but even if it covers the seven-point spread and loses, it could teach us something about how competitive the program will be in 2023.